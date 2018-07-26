Manitobans encouraged to provide feedback on St. Norbert Bypass

The provincial government is turning to Manitobans as they look to collect feedback on the future of the St. Norbert Bypass.

Information sessions will be held throughout August to educate the public on the design process and functionality of the multi-million dollar project.

Manitobans will be encouraged to provide feedback about the plans during the sessions.

READ MORE: Province announces new highway bypass in St. Norbert

The bypass project was originally announced in 2015 by the NDP government.

Its future was put into question when the Progressive Conservatives were elected, but in 2017 the Pallister government began moving ahead on plans that would see an updated South Perimeter Highway constructed soon.

The six-kilometre stretch of highway will most likely include two lanes in each direction, two cloverleafs and a bridge over the La Salle River.

READ MORE: Manitoba Liberals would stop St. Norbert highway project if elected

“The redesign will allow us to plan for a modern freeway to improve safety and traffic flow,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

“The South Perimeter is one of the most important economic corridors in Manitoba. As traffic volumes increase in the area, now is the time to finalize plans for future improvements.”

The initial sessions are scheduled for: