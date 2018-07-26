Fire crews battle factory fire in Fergus
Fire Crews battled a blaze at a factory building in Fergus Wednesday evening following reports of an explosion from residents.
Residents first reported hearing the explosion and seeing large black billowing smoke clouds in the sky around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Wellington County OPP and Centre Wellington Fire responded to the building in the area of Gartshore and Gordon streets to find the building used to refurbish furniture ablaze.
Around 30 Firefighters brought the blaze under control and police say that no injuries were reported.
A cause for the fire remains unknown and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
