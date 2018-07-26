Fire crews battle factory fire in Fergus

Fire Crews battled a blaze at a factory building in Fergus Wednesday evening following reports of an explosion from residents.

READ MORE: 7th arson charge laid against man accused of Wellington County fires

Residents first reported hearing the explosion and seeing large black billowing smoke clouds in the sky around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Overnight fire in Erin destroys barn, kills horses

Wellington County OPP and Centre Wellington Fire responded to the building in the area of Gartshore and Gordon streets to find the building used to refurbish furniture ablaze.

Around 30 Firefighters brought the blaze under control and police say that no injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire remains unknown and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Witness heard explosion at building near Gartshore St. and Dixon Dr. in Fergus, called 911, police and fire on scene. pic.twitter.com/f4zkJvP5vz — WellingtonAdvertiser (@WellyAdvertiser) July 25, 2018

Road completely closed to non emergency vehicles @wellingtncounty mutual aid engaged @CharlesWCTO ^JC pic.twitter.com/lYiFWKsGjp — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 25, 2018

No injuries reported. Expect delays for at least another hour. Investigation continues @karnDC2 and #CWFR pic.twitter.com/YClE48HVDZ — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 25, 2018