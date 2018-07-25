Montreal police search for missing woman with intellectual, physical disabilities

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 46-year-old woman who went missing early Wednesday.

Cindy Thompson was last seen around 11:30 a.m. near Du Collège Metro station in Saint-Laurent.

Police say she has intellectual and physical disabilities and she lacks the ability to orient herself. They fear for her safety.

Thompson is about 5’5″, 150 pounds and has dark black hair. She speaks English.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, a beige mid-length coat and white sneakers. She also has a purple backpack and wears a bracelet with her identification on it.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact 911 or call Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.