Former broadcaster Steve Vogelsang charged in bank robberies fined for protection breach

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – A former sports broadcaster and journalism instructor who is accused of robbing banks in Alberta and Saskatchewan has pleaded guilty to four unrelated charges of breaching a protection order.

The lawyer for Steve Vogelsang entered the pleas on Tuesday in Medicine Hat, Alta., where a judge ordered the 54-year-old accused to pay fines totalling $800.

Vogelsang was not in court and did not appear via closed-circuit television from Regina, where he’s being held.

Court heard that the protection order – which had been sought by Vogelsang’s ex-girlfriend – was breached in Winnipeg last August when he tried to make contact with the woman.

Vogelsang was arrested on robbery charges last fall after six holdups in Saskatoon, Regina and Medicine Hat between July and

October of last year.

His case has been adjourned to Aug. 23 for a pre-trial conference.

