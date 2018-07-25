South Simcoe police report slight increase in violent crime in 2017: Statistics Canada

According to new numbers released Monday by Statistics Canada, the violent crime in Innisfil and Bradford increased eight per cent from 2016, and was recorded at 32.3 per cent for 2017.

However, the violent crime rate recorded in the South Simcoe police jurisdiction is significantly lower than the provincial rate of 68.7 per cent, and is still much lower than the national rate recorded at 71.1 per cent.

“The slight increase in the violent crime rate will come as no shock to anyone working the front lines and our response to the increase in these types of calls,” South Simcoe Police Service chief Andrew Fletcher said in a statement.

“However, this increase is offset by the significant decrease in non-violent crimes, which I attribute to the active work that everyone has been doing to address some of the public nuisance type calls and prevent less serious crimes from occurring,” he said.

The police service saw a drop in the rate of non-violent crimes in 2017. A 25 per cent rate was recorded last year, compared to 37.3 per cent previously recorded in 2016.

Despite the small increase in violent crimes in the area, South Simcoe police recorded a clearance rate for violent crimes last year that was a 26 per cent improvement than the number recorded in 2016.

According to Statistics Canada, the police service had a 92 per cent violent crime clearance rate in 2017.

“92 per cent clearance of violent crimes is excellent and 42 per cent of non-violent crimes is more in line with provincial standard,” chief Fletcher said in a statement.

Additionally, the statistics suggest the severity of crime is also decreasing.

According to the Crime Severity Index, a measure of police-reported crime that reflects the relative seriousness of individual offences and tracks changes in crime severity, the South Simcoe police rate dropped about seven per cent from 2016.

Overall, the police service recorded a CSI of 27.0 for 2017. That number is below both the provincial and national averages, which were recorded at 55.4 and 72.9 respectively.