Landmark Coal Shoal lighthouse burns down after apparent lightning strike

Richard Hone was at his family cottage just west of Brockville on July 23 when he said lightning struck, and a thunderclap rang out so loudly that it shook the whole building.

READ MORE: Controlled fires on Gordon Island will save red oak trees: Parks Canada

Later that evening, Richard’s son Adrian saw something out in the water.

“He noticed an orange glow,” Hone said.

It turned out to be a raging fire devouring the Coal Shoal lighthouse, one of the oldest and most recognizable structures in the area.

According to a 2014 article by Mary Alice Snetsinger, a conservation biologist and historian, Coal Shoal was built in 1856 as one of many structures meant to light the way through the tiny islands in the St. Lawrence. Before it burned down, it was the oldest surviving lighthouse on the Canadian side of the river.

It was known to many cottagers and boaters in the area as a landmark, but now there’s nothing left but ashes.

READ MORE: Hundreds of pigs die in massive farm fire in Cavan Monaghan Township

“That icon frames our reference point up river to the west. Every morning we sit on our seawall and watch the ships pass by and go into the crossover to the U.S. side,” Hone said.

“This morning all we saw was the pier.”

The lighthouse was decommissioned in the 1920s and left to waste away in the elements, but in the 1970s, Ontario Heritage Trust assumed responsibility for the lighthouse’s maintenance. A spokesperson for the Trust says it is currently assessing the situation before it moves forward and talks about rebuilding.

Concerned cottagers have started a GoFundMe page for the reconstruction of the lighthouse, hoping to raise $50,000. Since Wednesday, they have raised over $1,500.