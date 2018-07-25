Stephen Colbert says Donald Trump is a ‘racist, horny, old burger goblin who literally steals children’

Stephen Colbert criticized U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show for considering to revoke the security clearances of former government officials.

“Every day, just like that, Donald Trump gets a little more brazen,” Colbert said on The Late Show referring to Trump’s threat. “Now, I don’t know if we’ve arrived at ‘dictatorship,’ but we’ve definitely made it to ‘dic.'”

On Monday, Trump threatened to pull the security clearances of several government officials “who have criticized him,” including John Brennan, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and James Comey, the former FBI director.

Colbert pulled up an article from USA Today, in which a Republican consultant said, “Using executive authority to punish critics sets a bad precedent.”

“Yes, truly a bad president… I’m sorry precedent… I’m sorry… both… I’m sorry… not sorry,” Colbert quipped.

“I’m so happy to be with you, you not-crazy people,” Colbert said. “Because you got to remember that you’re not crazy, no matter what Donald Trump says.”

Colbert then played a clip of Trump declaring on Tuesday: “And just remember — what you’re seeing and what you are reading is not what’s happening.”

“Oh, good,” The Late Show host said. “I was worried, because what I’m seeing and reading is that the president is a racist, horny, old burger goblin who literally steals children from poor people.”

“Oh, I’m being told he’s lying,” Colbert added, “which makes sense, because that’s another one of the things I’m seeing and reading.”

