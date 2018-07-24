Trump says ‘drop all tariffs’ with European Union — hours after tweeting ‘tariffs are the greatest’
U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly seems to be a big fan of dropping all “tariffs, barriers and subsidies” with at least one trading partner, mere hours after he tweeted “tariffs are the greatest.”
On Tuesday night, Trump issued a tweet proposing that both the U.S. and the European Union drop all three as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prepares to visit Washington for trade talks on Wednesday.
“That would finally be called free market and fair trade!” Trump tweeted.
“Hope they do it, we are ready — but they won’t!”
The tweet came on the same day that Trump issued this one, amid news that his administration was starting a $12 billion plan to help U.S. farmers amid trade disputes.
Trump’s trade wars have seen the U.S. hit Canada, the European Union and Mexico with tariffs on aluminum and steel — a move that has seen the Great White North fire back with retaliatory tariffs on $16.6-billion of U.S. steel, aluminium and consumer products.
The U.S. has also imposed tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese products and threatened tariffs on $500 billion more in goods. China, meanwhile, retaliated with duties on pork and soybeans.
EU officials have managed expectations about the progress that Juncker is likely to make with Trump.
— With files from The Associated Press
