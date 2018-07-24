Politics
July 24, 2018 9:30 pm

Trump says ‘drop all tariffs’ with European Union — hours after tweeting ‘tariffs are the greatest’

By Online Journalist  Global News

July 24: U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. farmers will be the biggest beneficiary of the tariffs he has imposed on Tuesday while speaking at the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention in Missouri.

A A

U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly seems to be a big fan of dropping all “tariffs, barriers and subsidies” with at least one trading partner, mere hours after he tweeted “tariffs are the greatest.”

On Tuesday night, Trump issued a tweet proposing that both the U.S. and the European Union drop all three as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prepares to visit Washington for trade talks on Wednesday.

“That would finally be called free market and fair trade!” Trump tweeted.

“Hope they do it, we are ready — but they won’t!”

Coverage of trade on Globalnews.ca:

READ MORE: Trump tweets ‘Tariffs are the greatest!’ as $12B in emergency aid announced for U.S. farmers

The tweet came on the same day that Trump issued this one, amid news that his administration was starting a $12 billion plan to help U.S. farmers amid trade disputes.

Trump’s trade wars have seen the U.S. hit Canada, the European Union and Mexico with tariffs on aluminum and steel — a move that has seen the Great White North fire back with retaliatory tariffs on $16.6-billion of U.S. steel, aluminium and consumer products.

The U.S. has also imposed tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese products and threatened tariffs on $500 billion more in goods. China, meanwhile, retaliated with duties on pork and soybeans.

EU officials have managed expectations about the progress that Juncker is likely to make with Trump.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada
Donald Trump
donald trump eu
donald trump eu tariffs
donald trump european union
donald trump european union tariffs
donald trump jean claude juncker
donald trump tariffs
donald trump tariffs eu
donald trump tariffs european union
eu donald trump
European union
Mexico
news
President Trump
Trade Dispute
United States

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News