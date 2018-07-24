‘Everyone knows Ross’: Orono Co-op raises thousands for injured long-time employee

Orono is a small community where just about everyone knows one another. So when one of their own was injured last month in a farming accident, the community came together to help in any way they could. The Durham Farmers’ County Co-op in Orono, in particular, has helped raise thousands for Ross Robinson.

There isn’t much that can keep him away. Ross Robinson has worked at Durham Farmers’ County Co-op for almost 50 years. These days, he visits about twice a week, walks around, chats with the guys and takes his usual seat.

“It’s hard sitting around, I’d rather be working,” said Robinson, who was injured in a tractor rollover.

READ MORE: Family brokenhearted after 4-year-old dies in farm accident

The 67-year-old is recovering after spending two weeks in a Toronto hospital. Robinson suffered two broken vertebrae in his neck and lost parts of two fingers.

“I was taking a load of hay to a customer, selling some hay to a horse farmer and had three wagons behind the tractor and went down a hill,” Robinson said. “The load was too heavy for the tractor and started pushing to go faster and faster and the tractor went sideways into the ditch.”

“It’s been hard, but I got a lot of faith and a lot of praying and he’s going to make it,” said Pat Robinson, Ross’s wife. “He’s a strong willed person, very stubborn.”

After Robinson’s accident a few of his co-workers wanted to do something for him — an initiative that started with a donation jar.

“Everybody knows Ross,” said Marny Thertell-Barrie, Durham Farmers’ County Co-op employee. “We thought maybe if we raised a couple thousand for him that would be wonderful, it would help him out a lot but it’s gone way beyond that.”

READ MORE: Worker trapped after concrete wall collapses at farm north of Port Hope

The support he’s received has been overwhelming and unexpected, he said, adding that he can’t thank everyone enough.

“It’s great, I love it. You know you got friends,” said Robinson.

“It’s been amazing to know how much people rally together in a crisis,” Pat Robinson added.

This fall will mark 50 years that Robinson has worked at Durham Farmers’ County Co-op. While there’s no date set for when he will be returning to work, he says he will be coming back.

“No, no. Never going to retire. I’ll be dead before I retire,” said Robinson.