Storm watch issued for Waterloo region, Wellington County

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region and Wellington County.

The agency says that weather conditions could produce storms which may contain strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall.

The storms could produce flash flooding and pools on roadways with possible rainfall amounts of 50 millimetres in less than an hour.

Wind gusts from Tuesday’s storm could reach speeds of up to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada says strong gusts of wind “toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

The agency warns to find cover if you see storms approaching.