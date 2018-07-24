Airport experts from around the world converge in Edmonton
The Edmonton International Airport is hosting experts and stakeholders from around the world this week to share ideas on improving air travel.
Five-hundred people are participating in the three-day Smart Airports and Regions Conference and Exhibition.
The conference features over 90 airport industry experts who will present on the design, planning and developments of airport areas as well as the new techniques and technology that are transforming air travel.
“The main points are that we get to learn and share from airports, cities and regions from across the globe,” said Aviation Media commercial director Andrew Hassall.
“So for me, my takeaway is hearing what everyone is doing with their own unique circumstances. The hope is everyone gets to learn and maybe instil that into their own master plan and thoughts for the future.”
The conference includes speeches, presentations and workshops, with a focus on the economic advantages of introducing smarter technology into airports.
“One of the new areas that we focus on is the sort of smart city thinking where airports will plug into cities in terms of travel and technology, so that’s been a very big pillar of what we’re trying to talk about here,” Hassall said.
Through developments like the new outlet mall, Hassall said Edmonton’s airport has proven to be open to innovation, which makes it a great location for this year’s conference.
“They definitely have a very entrepreneurial, can-do attitude. It’s one of the main reasons we wanted to work closely with these guys and bring the show to Edmonton.”
The conference began Monday and ends Wednesday.
