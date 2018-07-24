Airport experts from around the world converge in Edmonton

The Edmonton International Airport is hosting experts and stakeholders from around the world this week to share ideas on improving air travel.

Five-hundred people are participating in the three-day Smart Airports and Regions Conference and Exhibition.

The conference features over 90 airport industry experts who will present on the design, planning and developments of airport areas as well as the new techniques and technology that are transforming air travel.

“The main points are that we get to learn and share from airports, cities and regions from across the globe,” said Aviation Media commercial director Andrew Hassall.

“So for me, my takeaway is hearing what everyone is doing with their own unique circumstances. The hope is everyone gets to learn and maybe instil that into their own master plan and thoughts for the future.”

The conference includes speeches, presentations and workshops, with a focus on the economic advantages of introducing smarter technology into airports.

“One of the new areas that we focus on is the sort of smart city thinking where airports will plug into cities in terms of travel and technology, so that’s been a very big pillar of what we’re trying to talk about here,” Hassall said.

Delegates from @SmartAirports are touring many areas of our terminal today, learning about our financial, social and environmental sustainability. Both our Central Tower and 2012 Terminal Expansion are LEED Gold certified. #yeg #SmartAirports pic.twitter.com/avaSa16KBO — EIA (@FlyEIA) July 23, 2018

The tour attendees are about to see first-hand what three quarters of a billion dollars in private investment looks like. Currently, 1.6 million square feet under construction, not including recent completed projects. #yegbiz #SmartAirports https://t.co/dTdV5CYbAj — EIA (@FlyEIA) July 23, 2018

Through developments like the new outlet mall, Hassall said Edmonton’s airport has proven to be open to innovation, which makes it a great location for this year’s conference.

“They definitely have a very entrepreneurial, can-do attitude. It’s one of the main reasons we wanted to work closely with these guys and bring the show to Edmonton.”

The conference began Monday and ends Wednesday.