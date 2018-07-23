51-year-old man dies in single vehicle rollover south of St. Walburg, Sask.

A 51-year-old man has died as the result of a single vehicle rollover that took place Sunday at the junction of Highways 3 and 26, south of St. Walburg, Sk.

The Turtleford RCMP responded to the call around 9:50 p.m.The 51-year-old male driver from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 59-year-old male passenger, also from Muskeg Lake, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the name of the deceased will not be released.

The Turtleford RCMP continue to investigate this incident with the assistance of a collision reconstructionist and the Coroner’s Office.