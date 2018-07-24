Former Peterborough archery instructor receives jail time for sexual exploitation

A 40-year old archery instructor from Peterborough was sentenced to jail time Monday morning after being found guilty of two counts of sexual exploitation involving girls.

Dennis Drew was an archery instructor at Saugeen Shafts in Peterborough when the offences occurred.

Court heard two girls under the age of 18 were fondled by Drew, who also made sexual comments about them.

Two charges of sexual assault against Drew were stayed by the court, but two counts of sexual exploitation were allowed to stand.

Defence attorney Dave McFadden moved to have the sentencing adjourned Monday morning, as he said some medical arrangements needed by Drew were not yet in place in prison.

But Justice Myrna Lack said those arrangements could have been made earlier, as the trial had taken much longer than anticipated and denied the application.

Assistant Crown attorney Lisa Wannamaker was asking for a sentence of 12 to 15 months on each count concurrent and three years probation.

The defence asked for 90 days to be served on weekends. Justice Lack imposed a sentence of nine months and three years probation, plus a 10-year weapons prohibition.