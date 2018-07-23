Crime
July 23, 2018 3:56 pm

Barrie man facing charges after allegedly assaulting apartment tenant

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A 40-year-old man from Barrie is facing several charges allegedly assaulting an apartment tenant, police say.

Barrie Police Service / Facebook
According to Barrie police, on July 21, just after 4 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Clapperton Street after receiving a call from the property manager who was concerned for the well-being of one of his tenants.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found three people inside, none of which were the tenant. Officers say no one at the residence could tell police where the tenant was.

Police spoke with the property manager and then the tenant, who was found. The tenant told officers he had been assaulted and physically removed from the apartment.

Officers began removing the unwanted guests and found a fourth person locked in the bathroom. Police say he told them he had been assaulted, threatened and robbed.

Police interviewed all parties, but one man fled the scene. Officers determined he was a person of interest and located him nearby.

Police say the 40-year-old man from Barrie was arrested and has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, forcible confinement, uttering threats and two counts of breach of probation.

According to police, he was held for a bail hearing.

Police say all injuries sustained by the tenant as a result of the incident were considered minor and no medical treatment was required.

