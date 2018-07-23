Talks break down during casino strike

Mediation between Gateway Casinos and the BC Government and Service Employees’ Union broke down on Saturday.

“Gateway keeps saying publicly that they want our members back at work but, behind closed doors, they are offering insulting wage proposals that don’t even keep up with planned minimum wage increases,” BCGEU executive vice president Doug Kinna said in a news release.

READ MORE: No end yet to Interior casino strike

Workers have been picketing outside Gateway casinos in Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton since they walked off the job on June 29.

Gateway Casinos has not yet responded to a request for comment, but previously said the union made unreasonable demands regarding wages.

READ MORE: Okanagan casino employees walk off the job

The strike is affecting approximately 675 employees.

According to the union, there are currently no new dates set for mediation.