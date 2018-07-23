Environment Canada warns of hot weather in Metro Vancouver and south coast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the entire south coast of British Columbia, due to the hot weather.

It says temperatures near the water will peak in the mid-to-high 20s, with inland temperatures soaring into the low-to-mid 30s during the week, and may increase slightly next weekend.

These temperatures will be five to 10 degrees above average for late July, but records likely won’t be broken.

READ MORE: Okanagan air conditioners working overtime

While the sunshine and warmth are welcome for most, Environment Canada reminds people to take precautions, including: