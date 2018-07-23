Weather
July 23, 2018 10:30 am
Updated: July 23, 2018 10:31 am

Environment Canada warns of hot weather in Metro Vancouver and south coast

By News Anchor  CKNW

The sun beats down in the sky.

Aaron Streck/ Global News
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the entire south coast of British Columbia, due to the hot weather.

It says temperatures near the water will peak in the mid-to-high 20s, with inland temperatures soaring into the low-to-mid 30s during the week, and may increase slightly next weekend.

These temperatures will be five to 10 degrees above average for late July, but records likely won’t be broken.

While the sunshine and warmth are welcome for most, Environment Canada reminds people to take precautions, including:

  • Stay hydrated by drinking cold beverages, preferably water.
  • Spend time in an air-conditioned facility for at least several hours every day.
  • Avoid sunburn, stay in the shade and use sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.
  • Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.

