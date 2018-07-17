Heat warning issued for the Central and South Okanagan

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Central and South Okanagan for an extended period of extreme heat.

Temperatures reaching 35 degrees were expected Tuesday across the region, with overnight lows staying in the upper teens for the next few days.

These high temperatures are not out of the ordinary for this time of year.

Record highs are approaching the 40s for most areas this week.

It is important to be aware of the health risks associated with hot weather.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and for those working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty, seek out shade and as much as possible try to stay in cool environments like air conditioned spaces.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

The heat will come with lots of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds bubbling up along ridge tops late Tuesday.

An upper trough will roll into the region later this week, dropping daytime highs into the low 30s on Thursday before they duck back into the upper 20s heading into the weekend.

