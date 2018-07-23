Celebrities react to Toronto mass shooting on the Danforth

Reaction has been pouring in on social media following a mass shooting late Sunday night where two people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood.

The shooting happened near Danforth and Logan Ave. just after 10 p.m.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said early Monday that police arrived at the scene and quickly identified the suspect, who was armed with a handgun. An exchange of gunfire ensued, and Saunders said the 29-year-old shooter likely died of gunshot wounds.

Many celebrities took to social media to react to the tragedy, with the hashtags #Danforth and #TorontoStrong.

Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams wrote, “Another night of senseless loss and brutality in my home town.”

Canadian actress Laura Vandervoort wrote, “Heart broken to hear about the #Danforth shooting this morning. My love and condolences to the victims and their families.”

Canadian actor Jay Baruchel wrote, “A few years ago I chose to move to the east end of Toronto, first to East York and then the beach. Every day I’ve been reminded why I made that choice. I truly love it here. What happened on the Danforth last night was ugly, opportunistic barbarism.”

Canadian racing driver Robert Wickens wrote, “Something needs to change! My thoughts go out to all the victims.”

Canadian former women’s ice hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser wrote, “Oh Toronto… 💔😪 #Danforth.”

Former Barenaked Ladies frontman wrote, “‘This is where we used to live.’ For 25 years. And it’s where my kids live. What an awful, violent year for Toronto. #Danforth.”

Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire tweeted, “We just got off stage tonight in Toronto and heard the news about the shooting on Danforth. Sending all our love to those affected.”

Canadian reality television personality Jonathan Scott wrote, “Toronto I’m standing with you today.”

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted, “Prayers for everyone involved with the shooting in Toronto last night. This gun violence needs to stop man. We need more life, not less!”

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar wrote, “Woke up and heard about the mass shooting here in our amazing city! Really sad by the news and for everyone that was involved.”

Trailer Park Boys actor Jonathan Torrens tweeted, “Oh no Toronto. This is devastating and infuriating. Hold each other close, now more than ever. The rest of Canada is sending superhuman strength.”

It actor Nicholas Hamilton wrote, “Waking up to the awful #Toronto news is sickening. So many friends there right now. Can’t imagine the mess I’d be right now if any of them were involved.”

Canadian rapper Classified tweeted, “So sad to hear what happen in Toronto.”

Canadian actor William Shatner wrote, “Sending good thoughts to the people of Danforth.”

Canadian singer Bif Naked shared a tweet from Toronto victim services.

“Love you Toronto,” Alan Doyle tweeted.

John Derringer, host of Q107’s Derringer in the Morning, tweeted, “#Greektown represents everything that makes Toronto great. One person can do massive damage but can’t change the fabric and heart of a city.”

Adam Richard, host of Edge Mornings with Melani & Adam on 102.1 The Edge, wrote, “#Toronto will always come together. Toronto will always overcome. Toronto will not live in fear.”

Joanne Wilder, Q107 personality, tweeted, “I don’t want Toronto to become a city where we’re sending out our thoughts and prayers on a regular basis.”

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts wrote, “We’re thinking of our dear neighbours to the North in Canada.”

Canadian soccer player Chris Mannella tweeted, “Waking up to this terrible news hurts. Toronto, we’re better than this coward. My thoughts are with all those affected last night.”

Toronto FC player Justin Morrow wrote, “Waking up to the news about last nights shooting in the #Danforth. Thoughts & prayers go out to the victims of this tragedy.”

Canadian retired professional hockey player Kevin Weekes tweeted, “Prayers for all those affected by the horrific shootings back home on Danforth in Greektown in Toronto.”

Canadian figure skater Gabrielle Daleman wrote, “Sending prayers out to Greek Town right now.”

Toronto’s Humble The Poet tweeted, “We’re going to figure this out #Toronto .. It’s why we’re the greatest city in the world. Let’s honour those effected tonight through our actions.”

Canadian actress Natalie Brown wrote, “Hoping for answers, recoveries, SOLUTIONS to these senseless shootings. #TorontoStrong.”

City of Toronto Coun. Norm Kelly wrote, “Can’t believe the city I love is unraveling before my eyes because of the actions of a few sick people.”

“My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto,” Doug Ford tweeted.

Toronto Mayor John Tory wrote, “Tonight, a despicable act has been perpetrated on the Danforth in our city. On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote, “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto and may the injured make a full recovery.”

— With files from Rahul Kalvapalle, Nick Westoll and David Shum