Cotes-des-Neiges-NDG to lower speed limit across the borough

In an effort to improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, the Montreal borough of Côte-de-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce will be lowing its speed limits over the coming months.

The goal is to implement new limits of 30 km/h on residential roads and 40 km/h on arterial streets by the end of 2018.

New signage will gradually be installed across the large neighbourhood from east to west.

Officials said they want to remind citizens to be vigilant during the transition period and to keep an eye on the signs; posted speed limits always take precedence.

The photo below shows the sectors that will be changed.

The Darlington, CDN, and Snowdon districts (lots 1-2-3-4) will be converted in August, while the NDG and Loyola districts (lots 5-6-7-8) will change in September.

City officials said they want to reduce the severity and frequency of road incidents and hope safer roads will promote active transportation and public transit.

According to the SAAQ, speed is among the leading causes of road accidents in Quebec.

The organisation estimates more than a quarter of road deaths could be avoided if drivers reduce their average speed by 10 km/h.

Here is a list of the main streets targeted by the safety campaign:

Local Streets

All streets in the local road network (with traffic flow under 1,000 vehicles per day) will be reduced to 30 km/h.

Collector Streets

de la Savane Street will be lowered from 50 km/h to 40 km/h.

Somerled Avenue will be lowered from 40 km/h to 30 km/h.

Arterial streets reduced to 40 km/h

Cavendish Boulevard

Sherbrooke Street Ouest

Girouard Avenue

Elmhurst Avenue

Van Horne Avenue

Côte-Sainte-Catherine Road

Côte-des-Neiges Road (north of Queen-Mary Road)

Queen-Mary Road

Décarie Boulevard (residential sector)

Arterial streets remaining at 50 km/h