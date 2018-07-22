Southern Manitoba Harley Owners Group holds annual toy ride

The roar of motorcycles rumbled through the streets of Winnipeg and across Manitoba highways Sunday.

Riders with the Southern Manitoba Harley Owners Group chapter held their fifth annual toy run.

Every year, the chapter jumps on their bikes and donates toys to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

More than ten thousand toys were brought in for those in need. They will be donated to patients and families in the coming days.

Dennis Matthies is the Coordinator for the HOG Chapter toy run, and admits it’s a good feeling to give back.

“We are really proud that we can support the Children’s Hospital Foundation.” Matthies said.

“Most of us know somebody that’s been in the Children’s Hospital, or have had kids themselves that have been there.”

Every year, the chapter picks a child ambassador to help get the word out.

This year, Tyler Klassen held that honour.

He spent many hours at the Children’s Hospital, including Christmas morning, and his family knows the importance of these toys.

“We’ve been there many times and we’ve been on the receiving end of the toys, so this is awesome.” Darrel Klassen, Tyler’s father said.