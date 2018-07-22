Province closes two backcountry areas due to wildfire threats

Manitoba Sustainable Development’s Parks Branch has closed two canoe and backcountry areas due to wildfire threats.

The Bloodvein River recreational canoeing and access corridor area in Atikaki Provincial Park and the Bird River-Elbow Lake Canoe Route and 19 designated water route campsites in Nopiming Provincial Park are now closed.

The province said a wildfire around Gammon River poses a potential risk to backcountry canoeists and people accessing the Bloodvein River Corridor in Atikaki Provincial Park, while a wildfire in Ontario just east of Nopiming Provincial Park could pose a danger to backcountry access east of Bird Lake.

The province said the closures were put in place to keep canoeists, travellers and campers safe.

It added, the closures will remain in place until the fire risk has ended.

