July 21, 2018 10:00 pm
Updated: July 21, 2018 10:07 pm

Los Angeles man arrested after shooting 2, leading cops on car chase, taking hostages

By Staff The Associated Press

Police officers use a mirror to see inside a Trader Joe's store in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Christian Dunlop via AP
A gunman who led police on a pursuit and then ran into a Los Angeles supermarket, holding bystanders inside hostage, has been taken into custody.

The suspect walked out of the Trader Joe’s in the city’s Silver Lake neighbourhood with a cluster of hostages Saturday afternoon and was immediately surrounded by officers. He appeared to be handcuffed when he walked out.

In this image from video provided by KNBC-TV, Los Angeles Police officers remove a passenger from a car that crashed after a pursuit with the driver who ran into a nearby Trader Joe’s supermarket in the Silver Lake district of Los Angeles Saturday, July 21, 2018.

KNBC-TV via AP

Authorities say the man shot his grandmother and girlfriend earlier in the day. He then fled in a car with officers pursuing him through the city.

The chase ended with him crashing the car outside the store and heading into the store.

Witnesses say employees and customers inside Trader Joe’s ran or jumped out of windows to get to safety.

About three hours later, the man walked out alongside four hostages who had their hands up.

