Los Angeles man arrested after shooting 2, leading cops on car chase, taking hostages
A gunman who led police on a pursuit and then ran into a Los Angeles supermarket, holding bystanders inside hostage, has been taken into custody.
The suspect walked out of the Trader Joe’s in the city’s Silver Lake neighbourhood with a cluster of hostages Saturday afternoon and was immediately surrounded by officers. He appeared to be handcuffed when he walked out.
Authorities say the man shot his grandmother and girlfriend earlier in the day. He then fled in a car with officers pursuing him through the city.
The chase ended with him crashing the car outside the store and heading into the store.
Witnesses say employees and customers inside Trader Joe’s ran or jumped out of windows to get to safety.
About three hours later, the man walked out alongside four hostages who had their hands up.
