Slow-pitch tournament honours fallen Mayerthorpe officers

Baseball teams from across Alberta played slow pitch in Stony Plain on Saturday in honour of the late police officer Peter Schiemann.

The Peter Schiemann Memorial Tournament, now in its 13th year, is named after one of the four police officers killed in the line of duty in Mayerthorpe in 2005.

The tournament raises money for several Parkland County charities, focusing this year on Parkland KidSport.

“Everybody is here for the right reasons,” said Darcy Carter, who has organized the tournament since its inception. “[They’re here] to raise money for local charities and to remember the officers that lost their lives in Mayerthorope, and continue to serve day in, and day out.”

The event also provides an opportunity to teach children about the risks taken by police officers, according to tournament co-founder Rob Kyle.

“These guys go to work every day and sometimes they don’t come home. So to have everybody come out and support that — and be a part of it — I think is important,” Kyle said.

The tournament has raised more than $120,000 since it started in 2006, according to Carter. This year, he hopes it exceeds $10,000 in donations.

Donations can be submitted through ATB Financial under Peter Schiemann Memorial.