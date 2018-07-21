Flood watch issued in Peace Region while southern interior burns

While many communities in B.C. are facing threat from a major flare-up in wildfire activity, in the northeast it’s flooding that’s a concern.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Pine River and its tributaries near Chetwynd.

A high streamflow advisory also remains in effect for the wider Peace Region around Fort St. John, including the Kiskatinaw River, Pouce Coupe River, Dawson Creek and tributaries.

The forecast centre says the region was pummeled by heavy rain on Friday and Saturday morning, causing water levels in the Pine River to rise rapidly.

Other rivers in the Peace Region are also swelling due to the high rainfall, but not as quickly.

Here is the thunderstorm outlook for today, July 21st, 2018. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/hfXlLQhZK8 — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 21, 2018

The centre says another 25 to 50 millimetres of rain are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

It says modelling shows the Pine River and its tributaries set to peak at 10 to 20 year return period flows either Saturday night or Sunday morning. Similar levels were reached in June 2016.

People in the area are being advised to keep away from streams and rivers, and that riverbanks may be unstable during the high water period.