Quebec police investigating after death threats against spokesman

A Sûreté du Québec crest on a police cruiser in Montreal, Que., January 18, 2018.

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating after one of their officers received death threats.

The police said in a statement that the threats were against one of their spokesmen and they are taking them seriously.

Le Journal de Montreal reported Saturday that police spokesman Guy Lapointe as well as his father, a former Montreal Canadiens hockey player with the same name, were the target of the alleged threats.

The newspaper reports that a letter sent to police headquarters this week “clearly targeted” both the well-known hockey player and his son.

