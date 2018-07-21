Canada
July 21, 2018 5:00 pm

DFO announces another fishing closure after recent right whale sightings

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - In this April 10, 2008 file photo, the head of a North Atlantic right whale peers up from the water as another whale passes behind in Cape Cod Bay near Provincetown, Mass. Federal officials plan to provide more details on their investigation into the recent deaths of endangered North Atlantic right whales. The whales are among the rarest marine mammals in the world. Only about 500 right whales exist. At least 13 right whales were found dead this year off New England and Canada. More details on the investigation are to be released Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced another fishing closure in Atlantic Canada after two North Atlantic right whales were spotted in the Bay of Fundy.

They say an area in the Grand Manan Basin – a critical habitat area for the endangered species – will be closed to fishing beginning Sunday at 6 p.m.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice, with affected fisheries including groundfish species, herring, mackerel and lobster.

On Friday, the DFO announced four other closures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence as part of its right whale conservation efforts.

Fishing gear can pose a big risk to whales as entanglement can prevent them from eating or swimming.

An entangled right whale was spotted last Friday in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, but fisheries officials have not been able to locate it despite extensive searches in the water and the air.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

