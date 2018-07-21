DFO announces another fishing closure after recent right whale sightings

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced another fishing closure in Atlantic Canada after two North Atlantic right whales were spotted in the Bay of Fundy.

They say an area in the Grand Manan Basin – a critical habitat area for the endangered species – will be closed to fishing beginning Sunday at 6 p.m.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice, with affected fisheries including groundfish species, herring, mackerel and lobster.

On Friday, the DFO announced four other closures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence as part of its right whale conservation efforts.

Fishing gear can pose a big risk to whales as entanglement can prevent them from eating or swimming.

An entangled right whale was spotted last Friday in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence, but fisheries officials have not been able to locate it despite extensive searches in the water and the air.