Edmonton community event recognizes first responders

The efforts and sacrifices of first responders were being recognized at a west Edmonton event Saturday.

“We’re out here to foster a relationship between our community and these important people in our community,” Stars & Cars promoter Trevor Eliott said.

In addition to recognizing first responders, the second annual Stars & Cars provided vital and potentially lifesaving information from various first responder and community organizations.

“These people in our community do so many important things. Whether it’s the Edmonton police, or the Edmonton fire, or Shriners, Alberta Health Services, they play an important, critical role in our community,” Eliott said.

Stars & Cars also featured various activities including a classic car show at the LaPerle Community League.

The event also raised money for the Edmonton Food Bank, Tools for School and Shriners Hospitals.