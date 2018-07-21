Halifax doughnut shop offering ‘Kinky Trump’ treat to celebrate Pride Week

A popular doughnut shop in Halifax is bringing out President Donald Trump’s kinky side to ring in Pride Week.

Vandal Doughnuts, located inside the legendary Gus’ Pub in the city’s north end, introduced the doughnut on their social media accounts Friday afternoon.

WATCH: Vandal Doughnuts’ funky, fresh fried dough

Matthew Evans, who’s better known around Vandal Doughnuts as “Mr. Sprinkles,” says they created the small fried cake in an attempt to show a lighter side of the recent negative news cycle.

“We just wanted to have a little bit of fun,” Evans told Global News on Saturday. “Since it’s Pride Week, the best way to show him that we love him is to put a ball gag in his mouth.”

Evans says the doughnut has been turning heads since it’s been introduced.

“A lot of laughing, and a lot of kids know who Donald Trump is from their parents,” said Evans. “We hear a lot of kids saying, ‘Oh that’s Donald Trump, we don’t like him.’”

If the Trump doughnut doesn’t suit your fancy, Evans says they have several other Pride-themed doughnuts, including a Pride vegan doughnut and a Fredie Mercury doughnut entitled “Yas, Queen.”

Evans says the doughnuts will be available throughout Pride Week.