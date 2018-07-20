Kingston-area conservation authority declares ‘level one’ drought for region

Persistent dry conditions have prompted the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority to declare a ‘level one’ drought.

The condition, which warns of water supply problems if current precipitation trends persist, extends from Napanee to Brockville and north to Newboro. Water levels in area rivers and streams, reportedly, are down by 25 per cent. Holly Evans, watershed planning coordinator with the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority, says well below average rainfall, high temperatures and windy weather have forced the CRCA to make the call.

“The conservation authority called a meeting with our low water response team,” Evans said. “We looked at the information that we all collect and determined that we’ve met the thresholds for a level one low water condition.”

READ MORE: Quebec farmers hoping for rain after drought, heat wave threaten crops

Evans says everyone can do their part to help out during this time by being mindful of their water use. The lack of moisture also has some people talking about wild animals and how they’re faring. Evans says animals are accustomed to adapting to different climate conditions.

“For instance, the fish in our streams, they will move to deeper pools that have more oxygen or are a little bit cooler in the shady areas so that helps to get them through these times of low water,” Evans noted.

READ MORE: Ireland drought reveals undiscovered Neolithic monument in farmer’s field

The Quinte Conservation Authority has also issued a level one low water alert.

Level one is the lowest of the three levels of low water conditions with three being the most severe.