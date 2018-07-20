Cobourg police officer charged with multiple code-of-conduct violations

A 12-year constable with the Cobourg Police Service has been charged with multiple code-of-conduct violations under the Police Services Act.

On Friday, Const. Amy Matthijsse made an appearance at a Police Services Act hearing where she was charged with 19 counts of discreditable conduct after “willfully or negligently making any false complaint or statement against any member of a police force.”

No other details were provided in a police release.

However, Today’s Northumberland reports all 19 allegations were read out at the hearing held at the Best Western Inn in Cobourg.

The statement of particulars noted Matthijsse made a number of allegations of incidents of “harassing conduct” and “sexually-charged comments” from fellow officers.

She also made allegations that police Chief Kai Liu engaged in harassing conduct and often “targeted her.” Among the alleged incidents include him refusing to allow her to work on the road three months into a pregnancy, and introducing her as “Amy and she has six kids.”

Police say the charges stem from a “lengthy investigation” conducted by an independent external law firm and reviewed by the Durham Regional Police Service’s Professional Standards Section.

Her next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 7.

“There will be no further comments made in relation to this matter at this time,” police stated.