Canada
July 20, 2018 1:11 pm

Fire ban lifted for northern York region

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The fire ban has been lifted for East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Newmarket/Aurora and Whitchurch-Stoufville.

File / Global News
A A

Those in the northern York region looking to enjoy a campfire this weekend can do so, as the fire ban has officially been lifted.

According to a release issued by the town of Newmarket on Friday morning, the ban in East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Newmarket/Aurora and Whitchurch-Stoufville has been lifted, effective July 20.

All open-air fires and fireworks were prohibited last week after a period of hot and dry weather forced Central York Fire services to enforce the ban.

Several municipalities in the Simcoe County and Muskoka regions remain under a total fire ban, despite a short period of rain and cooler weather.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aurora
Campfire
campfire ban
Central York Fire
East Gwillimbury
Fire
Fire Ban
Fireworks
newmarket
Whitchurch-Stoufville

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News