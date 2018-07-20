Fire ban lifted for northern York region
A A
Those in the northern York region looking to enjoy a campfire this weekend can do so, as the fire ban has officially been lifted.
According to a release issued by the town of Newmarket on Friday morning, the ban in East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Newmarket/Aurora and Whitchurch-Stoufville has been lifted, effective July 20.
All open-air fires and fireworks were prohibited last week after a period of hot and dry weather forced Central York Fire services to enforce the ban.
Several municipalities in the Simcoe County and Muskoka regions remain under a total fire ban, despite a short period of rain and cooler weather.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.