More evacuation orders due to Mount Eneas wildfire

Gusty winds Thursday night increased the potential threat of the Mount Eneas wildfire burning between Peachland and Summerland.

Three properties in the Central Okanagan Regional District that were on evacuation alert were upgraded to an evacuation order.

Properties affected by the evacuation order include:

303, 305 and 307 Log Chute Rd

The Emergency Support Services reception centre is set up at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Drive in West Kelowna.

A local state of emergency has been declared in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Residents on evacuation alert in the District of Peachland should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice, should fire conditions change.