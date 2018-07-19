World
July 19, 2018 12:56 pm
Updated: July 19, 2018 1:17 pm

Mysterious ancient sarcophagus finally opened in Egypt after weeks of speculation

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

ABOVE: Archaeologists find ancient sarcophagus unearthed in Egypt on July 1.

A A

Archeologists have finally uncovered a mysterious 2000-year-old sarcophagus that was discovered in Alexandria, Egypt, at the beginning of July.

There’s been a variety of speculation as to what lay inside the 30-ton black granite tomb, with some suggesting it was the long-lost tomb of Alexander the Great.

READ MORE: Hidden rooms discovered in King Tut’s burial tomb

Experts removed the granite cover on Thursday to find three skeletons floating around in sewage water.

The skeletons are believed to be three warriors, as one of the skulls bears a wound resulted from the hit of an arrow, according to the Ministry of Antiquity.

A handout picture released on July 19, 2018, by the Egyptian Antiques ministry shows skeletons in the black granite sarcophagus uncovered early this month in the Sidi Gaber district of Alexandria, filled with sewage water.

AFP/Getty Images

The ministry said it was likely that sewage water had seeped through a fracture in the coffin.

The skeletons discovered inside the coffin will be transferred to the Alexandria National Museum for restoration, the Ministry of Antiquity said on its website. Officials will also be examining the cause of death and the era to which they belong.

Sewage found in the sarcophagus.

Egyptian Ministry of Antiquity

The tomb is believed to be from the early Ptolemaic period, between 305 BC to 30 BC — after the death of Macedonian ruler Alexander the Great in 323 BC.

Although the tomb does not contain Alexander the Great, it is still a significant find as it is relatively rare to find an unopened sarcophagus in Alexandria, according to Smithsonian.com.

The 2,000 year old tomb was discovered on July 1 in Alexandria.

Egyptian Ministry of Antiquity

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alexander the Great
Alexander the Great  sarcophagus
Alexandria
Alexandria tomb
Egypt sarcophagus opened
Egyptian sarcophagus opened
mysterious sarcophagus Egypt
sarcophagus
sarcophagus Egypt
sarcophagus opened
skeletons found in sarcophagus
tomb opened
what is in the sarcophagus

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News