Winnipeg Fringe Festival takes a big step back in time

The Winnipeg Fringe Festival is entertaining audiences at several different venues in the city, including one that’s off the beaten path.

The Dalnavert Museum and Visitors’ Centre, a national historic site, is the setting for HAMLET (the rest is silence).

The Shakespeare classic is adapted and performed by Kevin Klassen who uses the small, intimate space of the Dalnavert’s dining room as part of the show.

Smaller audiences of about 20 sit across the table from Hamlet as he is caught in limbo and is forced to relive and examine his choices using only Hamlet’s lines in the original play.

HAMLET (the rest is silence) opened to sold out crowds July 18 and runs until July 28.