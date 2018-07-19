Markdale couple wins grand prize in 2018 Spring Dream Lottery

One lucky couple’s dreams have come true.

James and Joyce Hawken of Markdale, Ont., received a phone call Thursday morning informing them their ticket had been pulled in the grand prize draw for the 2018 Spring Dream Lottery.

James, who picked up the call, seemed to be at a loss for words. When told their ticket had been picked, he simply replied, “OK.”

Hawken passed the phone to his wife, who, after hearing their ticket had won, said “Are you sure?”

The Hawkens now have to make a difficult choice: should they take the $1-million cash prize, or should they choose one of the three available Dream homes?

They can choose from two homes in London, the Millstone “Gold Standard” Dream Home and the Millstone “Gallery” Dream Home, or they can opt for the third home in Bayfield, Ont., that has been dubbed the “Muskoka-cottage” Dream Home.

“The big thing is, not only do they win, but the community wins, too. This program allows us to have the kind of excellent healthcare that we enjoy here in London,” said John MacFarlane, president and CEO of London Health Sciences Foundation.

Proceeds from the Dream Lottery support London’s hospital foundations and allow for enhanced patient care, innovative equipment, education and research at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), Children’s Hospital at LHSC and St. Joseph’s Health Care, London.

Over the years, MacFarlane said the lottery has raised close to $34 million and he says that money is considered unrestricted funds.

“That means hospitals are able to use the funds for their highest priority needs,” MacFarlane said.

“It could be for a piece a equipment, like an x-ray machine or CT scanner, or it could be for cutting-edge research,” MacFarlane said.

“These funds allow us to support those areas that would not otherwise be supported.”

The Hawkens will be visiting the “Gallery” Dream Home at 1456 Byron Baseline Rd. on Thursday to accept their prize.

Lottery officials also announced the winner of the 50/50 jackpot Thursday morning. Sharon Stewart of Hanover, Ont., won $512,385.