Disturbance call ends in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood
Saskatoon police did not find an armed man inside a home in the 300-block of Avenue R South during an investigation into a disturbance.
A perimeter was set up on Thursday morning after police received reports of a man armed with a gun.
One woman who exited the home earlier in the morning was taken into custody.
Police remained on scene for much of the day to determine whether anyone else was inside the home.
Due to the possibility a gun may have been involved, crisis negotiators, explosives disposal unit robot, canine and tactical support units were used to clear the vacant home.
At around 4:30 p.m. CT, police cleared the scene in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
Traffic restrictions have been lifted in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
