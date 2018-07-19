Disturbance call ends in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood

Saskatoon police did not find an armed man inside a home in the 300-block of Avenue R South during an investigation into a disturbance.

A perimeter was set up on Thursday morning after police received reports of a man armed with a gun.

One woman who exited the home earlier in the morning was taken into custody.

A quick look at the scene here on Ave R South. According to @SaskatoonPolice, witnesses reported seeing a man with a firearm at a home here. Police say there have been no shots fired and no injuries. #YXE #Sask @SaskMorningNews pic.twitter.com/utxEfVlKdJ — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) July 19, 2018

Police remained on scene for much of the day to determine whether anyone else was inside the home.

Due to the possibility a gun may have been involved, crisis negotiators, explosives disposal unit robot, canine and tactical support units were used to clear the vacant home.

At around 4:30 p.m. CT, police cleared the scene in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Traffic restrictions have been lifted in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.