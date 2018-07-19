Scott Thompson: Normalcy now the biggest challenge for Thai cave boys

What do you say to a crowd of people who have come out to greet you after you’ve spent over two weeks in an underground cave?

That best describes the looks on the faces of the Thai soccer team and their coach who took the entire planet on an incredible journey of survival.

This was the first time we got to see the boys outside of the hospital glass enclosure that had been their world for the past week while recovering from their ordeal.

The purpose of the visit was to reveal that the boys are okay, at least physically, and to tell their harrowing story.

They were treated like celebrities, whisked in by van for a 45-minute live TV interview carried around the world, their penned-off friends and relatives cheering them on.

The team expressed thanks to those who helped in the rescue and sorrow for the Navy SEAL who died trying.

As well as express their thanks, they talked of their dreams, their aspirations, what they learned, and the fact they had planned to enter the caves in advance to explore all along. It was just bad timing.

One can only imagine what the long-lasting effects will be for those who spent 10 days starving and wondering if anyone would find them, not to mention what it took to get them out.

Their biggest challenge moving forward will be focusing on their accomplishment and survival, while trying to lead normal lives.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.