July 18, 2018 3:24 pm

Morris RCMP nab vandal after he shows off work on social media

Morris RCMP caught up with a vandalism suspect after he ratted himself out via social media.

On June 25, officers received a report someone had driven on freshly laid sod on the stampede and exhibition grounds.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed a 22-year-old moved barriers out of the way in order to drive on the grass.

The video then showed the man backing up, getting out of his white pick-up truck and then snapping photos of the damage with his cell phone.

On July 6, the man was charged with mischief under $5,000.

