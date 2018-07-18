Peel police say alleged assault of Muslim man appears to have been hate motivated

TORONTO – Police say an alleged assault in southern Ontario that sent a Muslim man to hospital on Sunday appears to have been motivated by hate.

Peel regional police say they were called to investigate a fight in Mississauga, Ont., at about 9 p.m., and discovered the man being beaten by two people.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Ontario woman rips Qur’an, puts pages on cars outside of Islamic centre

They say it was initially believed to be a road rage incident, but investigators now believe it was motivated by “hate or bias.”

Police say two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault.

READ MORE: Pages ripped from Qur’an put on car windshields again, police investigating

An online fundraising campaign set up for the man, which has raised nearly $45,000, says Muhammed Abu Marzouk has undergone several surgeries following the incident and remains in a Toronto intensive care unit.

It says he is a father of two and that his recovery could take several months.