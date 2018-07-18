Crime
July 18, 2018 11:01 am

Peel police say alleged assault of Muslim man appears to have been hate motivated

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel Regional Police badge.

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
TORONTO – Police say an alleged assault in southern Ontario that sent a Muslim man to hospital on Sunday appears to have been motivated by hate.

Peel regional police say they were called to investigate a fight in Mississauga, Ont., at about 9 p.m., and discovered the man being beaten by two people.

They say it was initially believed to be a road rage incident, but investigators now believe it was motivated by “hate or bias.”

Police say two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault.

An online fundraising campaign set up for the man, which has raised nearly $45,000, says Muhammed Abu Marzouk has undergone several surgeries following the incident and remains in a Toronto intensive care unit.

It says he is a father of two and that his recovery could take several months.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

