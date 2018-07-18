Canada
July 18, 2018 8:47 am

Alcohol, speed factors in Barlow Trail rollover: police

By Online journalist  Global News

Police said two men were injured in a rollover on Barlow Trail Tuesday night.

Two men are in the hospital after a vehicle lost control and rolled over on Barlow Trail north of 16 Avenue Tuesday night.

Calgary police said the call came in at around 11:55 a.m.

The two victims were thrown from their car as it rolled, ending up on its roof, police said.

EMS said the two victims, who were in their 30s, were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Their condition has since been upgraded to stable, EMS said.

Police said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

