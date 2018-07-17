Sinkhole closes parking lot near Crowfoot LRT, cars trapped
Several cars were trapped in the Crowfoot LRT parking lot on Tuesday afternoon after a sinkhole appeared.
According to the Calgary Fire Department, the sinkhole is about 100 feet long by 40 feet wide.
Three vehicles in the lot could not be moved as of 7:20 p.m. Tuesday for fear the unstable ground might shift further or open up.
Fire officials were waiting for City of Calgary inspectors to arrive as of 7:20 p.m.
