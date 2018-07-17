Calgary LRT sinkhole
July 17, 2018 9:40 pm

Sinkhole closes parking lot near Crowfoot LRT, cars trapped

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Cars were trapped in an LRT parking lot on Tuesday evening after a sinkhole appeared.

Global News
A A

Several cars were trapped in the Crowfoot LRT parking lot on Tuesday afternoon after a sinkhole appeared.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, the sinkhole is about 100 feet long by 40 feet wide.

Cracked ground is seen at the site of a sinkhole that appeared in the Crowfoot LRT parking lot on Tuesday.

Global News

Three vehicles in the lot could not be moved as of 7:20 p.m. Tuesday for fear the unstable ground might shift further or open up.

Fire officials were waiting for City of Calgary inspectors to arrive as of 7:20 p.m.

Cars were trapped in an LRT parking lot on Tuesday evening after a sinkhole appeared.

Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary LRT sinkhole
Calgary sinkhole
Cars trapped by sinkhole Calgary
Cars trapped Crowfoot sinkhole
Crowfoot LRT parking lot sinkhole
Crowfoot LRT Sinkhole
Sinkhole Calgar
Sinkhole Crowfoot LRT

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News