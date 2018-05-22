Sinkhole opens on White House lawn

A sinkhole has grown on the White House lawn.

An area of the north lawn near the fence has been cordoned off with pylons and police tape.

The hole opened on the weekend and started growing, according to Washington D.C.-based reporters, who posted pictures to Twitter. It has since been covered up, as a storm approaches the D.C. region.

This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018

They put a lid on the great White House sinkhole pic.twitter.com/sG9e8PlGp9 — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) May 22, 2018

Voice of America reporter Steve Herman told Quartz it was “noticeably bigger” on Monday, and a second sinkhole has opened right next to it.

Fixing the sinkhole isn’t the only problem at President Donald Trump’s home. Last summer, work orders showed complaints about mice, cockroaches and ants, and hundreds of other repairs including leaks (of the water variety — not to be confused with information leaks, which Trump has often complained about).

People on Twitter commented on the similarity to Trump’s “Drain the swamp” slogan from the 2016 presidential campaign.

The incident also brought comparisons to last year, when a one-metre-by-one-metre hole opened up in front of the “southern White House,” at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago hotel.

DRAIN THE SWAMP Sinkhole Appears in White House Lawn https://t.co/Dw117sH9Ux pic.twitter.com/Dgv5ULNZQg — Mark Higbee (@MarkHigbee) May 22, 2018