White House infested with cockroaches and mice, work orders reveal

The White House appears to have a pest problem.

Work orders obtained by KNBC reveal complaints about mice scurrying about in the White House Situation Room and the Navy mess, a restaurant run by the U.S. Navy.

Elsewhere, the press lobby kitchen was reported to have been infested with cockroaches and ants, while ants were also spotted in the chief of staff’s office.

Pest complaints aside, the records show hundreds of work orders for repairs and upgrades in 2017 alone, ranging from a toilet seat replacement in the Oval Office to a request for new furniture and pictures from former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The work orders also reveal President Donald Trump isn’t the only person in his administration to have been plagued by White House leaks in 2017.

Water leaks were reported in multiple locations, including the ceiling of the legislative affairs office in the building’s East Wing, and in the women’s washroom near the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing.

Overall, hundreds of requests were made over the past two years to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees the logistical needs of federal agencies and buildings.

Brian Miller, former inspector general of the GSA, told KNBC that the numbers aren’t surprising.

“They are old buildings,” Miller said. “Any of us who have old houses know old houses need a lot of work.”

He added that maintenance projects at the White House are especially challenging due to the building’s status as a historic site.

The venerable building was reportedly labelled a “dump” by Trump, who is said to have told his golf buddies that he frequented his Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey as often as possible in order to get away from the less than salubrious conditions of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

