Scott Thompson: Trump should call another summit to tell Putin what he really meant

Twenty-four hours and several times zones clear of Russian president Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump now says he goofed up his words and he didn’t really mean what he actually said at the infamous Helsinki summit press conference.

After continuing his love affair with Russia in the presence of Putin, while slagging his own intelligence organizations, Trump returned home to a firestorm of controversy from both political parties asking whose side is he on.

Trump said he misspoke and used the word “would” instead of “wouldn’t” when referring to whether he thought Russia had meddled in U.S. elections. He plainly supported Russia, not U.S. intelligence.

That offers as much clarification as “the dog ate my homework,” and it’s only one example of him straying from his prepared notes.

Tuesday at the White House, Trump tried to spin the whole Putin embarrassment around, making excuses and trying to clarify that he did, in fact, believe that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and that he admires his intelligence agencies.

How much more proof does the world need that we’re dealing with a modern-day flim-flam man who sells farm-fresh B.S.?

I wonder if he made the same mistakes, and used the wrong words, when he had his private meeting with Putin?

Perhaps he should call Putin and have the summit all over again, just to clarify exactly what the president of the United States of America really meant.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.