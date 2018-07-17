Canada
92-year-old man who died in Georgina, Ont., crash identified

Police say a man who died following a crash in Georgina on Sunday has been identified as Donald Gibson of Toronto, who was the only occupant of his vehicle.

GEORGINA, Ont. – Provincial police have identified a 92-year-old man who died after a collision in a town south of Lake Simcoe.

Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred in Georgina, Ont., around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Donald Gibson of Toronto, who was the only occupant of his vehicle.

Police say the five occupants in the other vehicle have been released from hospital after treatment for minor injuries.

OPP say one of the occupants injured in the crash was a 10-month-old boy who is expected to make a full recovery.

