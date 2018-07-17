RCAF troops return to Winnipeg after performing public duties in UK

Close to 120 members of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) from across Canada returned to Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon, after performing public duties in the United Kingdom.

Their plane was greeted by two fire trucks spraying water to form an archway, with family and friends anxiously waiting.

The Queen’s Guard, as the group was called while performing public duties, were charged with guarding Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll’s royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, St. James’s Palace, Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.

Master Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry recalled the first time Canadian soldiers marched toward Buckingham Palace.

“You could just see all the troops brace up, everyone standing that much taller,” he said moments after exiting the plane. “It was just so much pride.”

The contingent arrived in the London, England area June 25. They were the first non-infantry group to undertake U.K. public duties in RCAF’s 94-year history.

While overseas, the contingent, along with the RCAF band, also participated in a Freedom of the City Parade and Royal Air Force 100th anniversary celebrations.

“Your musicians and your band stepped up to the plate and I don’t think they could have done any better,” Captain Matthew Clark, the director of music, said.

“They were an honour to their country there.”