Hamilton woman using billboards to find kidney donor for husband

In an effort to find her husband a kidney donor, a Hamilton woman has rented billboards across the GTHA.

Patricia Silva is unfortunately not a match for her husband Helio, who was diagnosed with kidney disease 17 years ago.

His kidneys are only functioning at 13 per cent of their capacity and the father of two needs a transplant.

One of the billboards searching for a donor is located near Limeridge mall.

A Facebook page has also been set up called Kidney for Helio.