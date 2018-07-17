Fire danger rating in Okanagan bordering on extreme

With hot weather now scorching the Okanagan, the region’s fire danger is rising as quickly as the thermometer.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire danger rating in the Okanagan is now high, bordering on extreme.

READ MORE: 11 new wildfires spring up, as fire danger rating worsens across B.C.

Here are the ratings:

High: Forest fuels are very dry and the fire risk is serious. New fires may start easily, burn vigorously, and challenge fire suppression efforts. Extreme caution must be used in any forest activities. Open burning and industrial activities may be restricted.

Extreme: Extremely dry forest fuels and the fire risk is very serious. New fires will start easily, spread rapidly, and challenge fire suppression efforts. General forest activities may be restricted, including open burning, industrial activities and campfires.

For today, projected highs throughout the Okanagan will range around 35 C.

As a result of rising temperatures, the fire danger rating has risen as well. In West Kelowna, for example, the fire danger rating rose from 3 (moderate danger) last Thursday to a maximum 5 (extreme danger) today.

In Penticton and Salmon Arm, the fire ratings are at 4, while Merritt is at 5.