92 CITI’s Dave Wheeler suspended after transgender remarks

A popular Winnipeg radio show host has been taken off the air after he made remarks on Monday about transgender people, likening them to actors who “pretend to be different things.”

Dave Wheeler, morning show host at 92 CITI FM, has been suspended and will remain so for the time being, said Andrea Goldstein, senior director of communications for Rogers Media, which owns the radio station.

“The comments do not represent our standards and core values, and we apologize for the insensitive and hurtful remarks made by Dave Wheeler,” she said in a statement sent to Global News.

“We do not condone this type of behaviour, and we are taking steps to address this.”

The station invited a transgender guest to speak on air on Tuesday, said Goldstein.

The comments were prompted by an on-air discussion about actress Scarlett Johansson who recently left a role as a transgender person after public outcry.

READ MORE: Dave Wheeler suspended over controversial videos, issues apology

Wheeler has been suspended before, the last time for posting parody videos on YouTube that contained controversial lyrics, one called “Transcona Girls” and the second titled “North End Boy.”

His co-hosts apologized on his behalf and Wheeler was off-air for several days.

Wheeler’s remarks and text messages he sent to a fan who asked him to reconsider his views prompted immediate social media backlash.

Boycotting @921citi until Dave Wheeler is gone, and I suggest everyone do the same. Dude is long out of chances, imo. — Brittany (@brittdales) July 17, 2018