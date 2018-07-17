Tar spill from truck rollover closes eastbound Camden East exit of Hwy 401

According to OPP, a tractor trailer rolled over on the eastbound off-ramp to Camden East on Highway 401 early Tuesday.

The truck was apparently hauling 1,500 gallons of coal tar, which spilled over the exit-way after the collision. According to police, speed may have been a cause of the rollover.

Commercial vehicle rollover at off ramp from 401 EB at Cty Rd 4 Loyalist Twp. Speed too fast on ramp caused loss of control. Please be aware of road configuration and recommend speed. Off ramp closed. #napOPP @OPP_COMM_ER @WhigStandard @NapaneeBeaver @887myFM @MIHomeYGK pic.twitter.com/gZ4zf8Pxab — OPP East (@OPP_ER) July 17, 2018

OPP expect the cleanup to take most of the day, so the exit for Camden East / County Road 4 will be closed until further notice.

READ MORE: Man charged after tractor trailer collides with parked tractor trailer

OPP say the Ministry of Environment will be on scene to assess the leakage from the collision.

Loyalist Fire department is on scene as well to assist with the investigation, which continues.

According to police, the male driver was transported to hospital with injuries.